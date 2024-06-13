Jerusalem Post
Students to strike throughout Israel in call to return the hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Students in institutions of higher education throughout Israel are set to strike on Thursday for the duration of the whole day, 120 minutes, or 250 minutes, in a call to return the hostages. 

"Today, classes will be shut down in dozens of higher education institutions across the country for 120 or 250 minutes in a joint message calling for the immediate return of all the hostages, the rehabilitation of the living, and the burial of those who have been murdered," the National Union of Israeli Students stated.

IDF troops kill Oct. 7 terrorist, IAF pounds Gaza terror targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 09:46 AM
IDF denies reports of strikes in Gaza 'humanitarian area'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 07:25 AM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 07:23 AM
Health Ministry halts swimming at a Herzliya beach due to bacteria
By AVICHAY CHAIM
06/13/2024 05:47 AM
Hamas says they are willing to reach ceasefire agreement
By REUTERS
06/13/2024 01:00 AM
Houthi-hit ship may sink
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 11:34 PM
Demonstrators call for hostage deal at protests in Tel Aviv, Ra'anana
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 10:06 PM
Russia is listing Ukrainian children for adoption
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 08:54 PM
US military urges de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 08:42 PM
Hostage deal may collapse after negative answer on hostage releases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 08:20 PM
NATO to take over coordination of arms deliveries to Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 07:17 PM
WATCH: IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 05:33 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon that targeted Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 03:55 PM
Qatar's prime minister: There is a clear and firm call to end Gaza war
By REUTERS
06/12/2024 03:33 PM
UN committee charges Israel with crimes against humanity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2024 03:24 PM