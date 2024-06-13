Students to strike throughout Israel in call to return the hostages

Students in institutions of higher education throughout Israel are set to strike on Thursday for the duration of the whole day, 120 minutes, or 250 minutes, in a call to return the hostages.

"Today, classes will be shut down in dozens of higher education institutions across the country for 120 or 250 minutes in a joint message calling for the immediate return of all the hostages, the rehabilitation of the living, and the burial of those who have been murdered," the National Union of Israeli Students stated.