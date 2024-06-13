Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets following earlier rocket and missile barrage

Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Deir Siriane in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced Thursday.

These air strikes follow alerts activated due to hostile aircraft intrusions in the Golan Heights area, and Israel's air defense intercepted three targets, the IDF noted.

IAF fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, June 13, 2024.

An additional rocket and missile warning was sounded at the Hermon due to fear of fallen intercepted fragments.