War cabinet to convene Thursday night, Ben-Gvir criticizes Netanyahu over exclusion

Israel's war cabinet will convene on Thursday evening, Israeli media reported Thursday.

The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and former observers, Shas chairman Arye Deri and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who became members following the exit of National Unity chairman Benny Gantz.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in a statement, lambasted Netanyahu for discluding him from the war cabinet, saying, "There is no doubt that the prime minister's obscene practice of excluding me from security discussions"proved itself" in the events of October 7."

הערב נתניהו שוב מכנס "התייעצות ביטחונית". כל הכבוד על החיסול בלבנון, אבל על מאות טילים לא מגיבים בפעולות כירורגיות. אין ספק שהנוהג המגונה של ראש הממשלה למדר אותי מדיונים ביטחוניים "הוכיח את עצמו" באירועי השבעה באוקטובר... נתניהו - נגמרו התירוצים. אתה ראש הממשלה, ואפילו להתחבא… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) June 12, 2024

This is a developing story.