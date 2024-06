IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, while speaking to graduates of the 'Alon' commanders course, mentioned the necessity of the draft law, Israeli media reported Thursday.

"You showed up to play your part in the defense of the state without questions or conditions. We do not have the right to consider whether to enlist or not. The People's Army is more relevant than ever - it is professionally correct, and it is ethically correct," Halevi stated.