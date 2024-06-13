Jerusalem Post
IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets following alerts across northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked military structures belonging to Hezbollah in the Al-Jarmal area in southern Lebanon in response to alerts activated across northern Israel, the IDF announced Thursday. 

Alerts were activated in northern Israel at 8:01 p.m. following fears of hostile aircraft infiltrations, though it was a false identification. 

Following alerts in Ya'ara, in northern Israel, two missiles were detected as crossing from Lebanon and fell in open areas, with no casualties reported, the IDF noted. 



