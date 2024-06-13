IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets following alerts across northern Israel

Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked military structures belonging to Hezbollah in the Al-Jarmal area in southern Lebanon in response to alerts activated across northern Israel, the IDF announced Thursday.

Alerts were activated in northern Israel at 8:01 p.m. following fears of hostile aircraft infiltrations, though it was a false identification.

Following alerts in Ya'ara, in northern Israel, two missiles were detected as crossing from Lebanon and fell in open areas, with no casualties reported, the IDF noted.