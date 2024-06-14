Jerusalem Post
Minnesota man provides material support to ISIS, sentenced to ten years in prison

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Abdelhamid Al-Madioum, a 27-year-old man from Minnesota, was sentenced to a ten-year prison sentence after being convicted of providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) terrorist organization, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

In addition to his ten-year sentence,  Al-Madioum will face 15 years of supervised release. Court documents showed that in 2015, Al-Madioum fled to Syria to enroll in ISIS, where he received combat training from the terrorist for the organization.

