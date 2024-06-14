IDF troops kill terrorists, locate tunnels in Rafah and central Gaza

Troops of the 162nd Division operated in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip, killing terrorists, finding weapons, and unearthing underground tunnel shafts, the military said on Friday morning.

Soldiers of the Nahal Brigade found and destroyed several charges and terror infrastructures that were used by Hamas terrorists. Using a drone, forces of the Magellan Unit located a terrorist who was moving toward them. He was subsequently eliminated by an Israel Air Force aircraft.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the center of the Strip, forces of the 99th Division identified terrorists who were operating in a military structure in the Zeitun area, after which the structure was struck by an aircraft. An additional aircraft struck a terrorist squad that had been identified in the vicinity of the forces.

The military noted that artillery forces and aircraft had attacked and demolished the launch sites from which launches had been fired at the Gaza border communities on Thursday, in addition to a weapons warehouse.