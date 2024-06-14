Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF troops kill terrorists, locate tunnels in Rafah and central Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 14, 2024 08:36

Troops of the 162nd Division operated in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip, killing terrorists, finding weapons, and unearthing underground tunnel shafts, the military said on Friday morning.

Soldiers of the Nahal Brigade found and destroyed several charges and terror infrastructures that were used by Hamas terrorists. Using a drone, forces of the Magellan Unit located a terrorist who was moving toward them. He was subsequently eliminated by an Israel Air Force aircraft. 

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the center of the Strip, forces of the 99th Division identified terrorists who were operating in a military structure in the Zeitun area, after which the structure was struck by an aircraft. An additional aircraft struck a terrorist squad that had been identified in the vicinity of the forces. 

The military noted that artillery forces and aircraft had attacked and demolished the launch sites from which launches had been fired at the Gaza border communities on Thursday, in addition to a weapons warehouse. 



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Minnesota man provides material support to ISIS, sentenced prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 08:31 AM
S. Korea, US hold emergency phone call ahead of Putin visit to N. Korea
By REUTERS
06/14/2024 06:42 AM
Man shot dead on Israel's Highway 40 in criminal incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 11:40 PM
Zelensky meets with Saudi crown prince in Jeddah for unannounced talks
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
06/13/2024 10:07 PM
IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets following alerts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 09:41 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Halevi speaks on haredi draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 08:11 PM
Two IDF soldiers wounded from anti-tank missile in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 07:53 PM
Tel Aviv District Court extends Al Jazeera ban by another 45 days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 07:50 PM
War cabinet to convene Thursday night, Ben-Gvir criticizes Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 07:16 PM
IDF responds to Hezbollah barrage with air strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 05:47 PM
Two wounded in heavy barrage to northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 03:15 PM
Mark Rutte likely to become next NATO chief, Finnish president says
By REUTERS
06/13/2024 01:13 PM
Citizen discovers decomposed body in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 12:53 PM
'Ready for it?' Taylor Swift's Edinburgh shows trigger earthquakes again
By REUTERS
06/13/2024 12:38 PM
Eight EU countries call for restricting Russian diplomats' movement
By REUTERS
06/13/2024 11:18 AM