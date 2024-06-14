Wendall Pierce from 'The Wire' compares pro-Palestinian Brooklyn vandals to KKK

Actor Wendall Pierce from the hit American drama "The Wire" condemned an antisemetic incident in which pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized the homes of the Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak, along with several Jewish board members, on a Thursday post to X, formerly Twitter.
Pierce compared the attack to being "on par with a burning cross warning from the KKK that your life is in danger."
"As a Black man from the South, I understand that is a terror attack and not a protest," Pierce wrote about the pro-Palestinian vandalization.
Anne Pasternak, has been a friend of mine for almost 20 years. This attack on her home is a violent attack of ANTI SEMITISM on par with a burning cross warning from the KKK that your life is in danger. As a Black man from the South, I understand that is a terror attack and not a… https://t.co/sBnAWTxtGY— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 13, 2024