Wendall Pierce from 'The Wire' compares pro-Palestinian Brooklyn vandals to KKK

Actor Wendall Pierce from the hit American drama "The Wire" condemned an antisemetic incident in which pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized the homes of the Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak, along with several Jewish board members, on a Thursday post to X, formerly Twitter.

Pierce compared the attack to being "on par with a burning cross warning from the KKK that your life is in danger."

"As a Black man from the South, I understand that is a terror attack and not a protest," Pierce wrote about the pro-Palestinian vandalization.