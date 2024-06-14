Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

London man arrested for online support for Hamas

By MICHAEL STARR

A west London man was arrested for showing support for Hamas on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police announced in a Thursday statement. 

The Met Counter Terrorism Police had been alerted last Tuesday that the 43-year-old man had been expressing support for the proscribed terrorist organization. The man was released from custody and placed on bail until a September court date for violating the 2000 Terrorism Act.

“Ever since the terrible attacks in Israel last October, and the subsequent conflict, there has been a significant increase in the amount of extremist and terrorist material being referred to us by the public," said Met’s Counter Terrorism Command head Commander Dominic Murphy. “Each and every referral gets assessed by specialist officers and anything that is considered a potential terrorism offence here in the UK will get passed on for further investigation. From that investigation, if and where we find evidence of a crime being committed, then we’ll look to identify, arrest and bring the person responsible to justice.”



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
Rocket sirens sound in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 11:53 AM
IAF aircraft falls in open area in Jezreel Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 10:55 AM
Health minister discusses security situation in North
By DR. ITAY GAL
06/14/2024 09:31 AM
Wendall Pierce from 'The Wire' compares pro-Palestinian vandals to KKK
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 09:25 AM
IDF troops kill terrorists, locate tunnels in Rafah and central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 08:34 AM
Minnesota man provides material support to ISIS, sentenced prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 08:31 AM
S. Korea, US hold emergency phone call ahead of Putin visit to N. Korea
By REUTERS
06/14/2024 06:42 AM
Man shot dead on Israel's Highway 40 in criminal incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 11:40 PM
Zelensky meets with Saudi crown prince in Jeddah for unannounced talks
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
06/13/2024 10:07 PM
IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets following alerts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 09:41 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Halevi speaks on haredi draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 08:11 PM
Two IDF soldiers wounded from anti-tank missile in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 07:53 PM
Tel Aviv District Court extends Al Jazeera ban by another 45 days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 07:50 PM
War cabinet to convene Thursday night, Ben-Gvir criticizes Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 07:16 PM
IDF responds to Hezbollah barrage with air strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2024 05:47 PM