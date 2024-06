IDF Southern Command chief Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman held a situation assessment with commanders in Rafah on Wednesday, the military announced on Friday.

“The plan is clear going forward. With the quality of the troops and the quality of the commanders here, we are continuing to move forward until we achieve our goals here. They are clear to you, you are achieving them - with many successes, by changing, learning, personal example and determination to move forward," Finkelman told the troops.