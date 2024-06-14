IDF strike Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure following sirens in Israel's North

IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon on Friday, the IDF announced.

Several sirens sounded in northern Israel on Friday morning due to multiple rocket and missile launches crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Kiryat Shmona and surrounding neighborhoods.

Strike on Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Odaisseh and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to the IDF, several of the projectiles were intercepted and no injuries were reported.

A fire broke out in the area of Kfar Szold.

IDF artillery fired toward the sources of the launches, and the IAF struck the areas of Odaisseh and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.