Police take down Islamic State-linked servers across Europe and US

By REUTERS

Police across Europe and the United States have in the past week taken down a large number of servers that supported media outlets linked to Islamic State, European police and justice organizations Europol and Eurojust said on Friday.

Servers were taken down in the US, Germany, the Netherlands and Iceland, while Spanish police arrested nine "radicalized individuals," the organizations that coordinated the actions said.

The servers supported websites, radio stations, a news agency and social media content with a global reach, they added.

"They communicated directives and slogans of Islamic State in over thirty languages, including Spanish, Arabic, English, French, German, Danish, Turkish, Russian, Indonesian and Pashto. Several terabytes of information were uncovered," Europol and Eurojust said.

