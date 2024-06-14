Jerusalem Post
Child stabbed in Finland, police suspect man with far-right sympathies

By REUTERS

A man with far-right sympathies is suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack in which a 12-year-old child was seriously wounded at a shopping center in the northern Finnish city of Oulu, police said on Friday.

The suspect also targeted a second child in the attack, which took place late on Thursday, and will face preliminary charges of two attempted murders, the National Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

"The criminal investigation is still at an early stage and the police do not know the exact motive for the act. They know, however, that the suspect has a background in extreme right activities," the NBI said.

Public broadcaster Yle showed images of what it said was a pool of blood on the floor of the shopping center

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo condemned the attack.

