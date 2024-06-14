Jerusalem Post
Police close off Berlin fan zone due to suspect device

By REUTERS

Berlin police temporarily closed off an area near the city's parliament building, one of the sites where fans are expected to gather to watch the opening Euro 2024 match between Germany and Scotland on Friday evening.

"A suspicious object was found in the entrance area to the #FanZone on Scheidemannstrasse. This area is currently not accessible to fans. Our colleagues are checking the object," Berlin police posted on social media site X.

"I would like to thank the Berlin police for their diligent action. It's a good thing that authorities are being especially careful - rather one time to many than one time too little," Nancy Faeser, Germany's federal interior minister, told reporters

German media reported that the viewing area had re-opened.

