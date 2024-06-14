G7 leaders tell Israel avoid escalation in Lebanon, isolation of Palestinian Authority

During a meeting of the G7 Summit, which consists of the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy, world leaders called for Israel to prevent escalation in Lebanon and to prevent the isolation of the Palestinian Authority, according to Israeli media on Friday.

The group said they were "particularly concerned" about the situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon and called "on all parties to maintain restraint and avoid further escalation."

They also called on Israel to "cease any action that weakens the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank."

Israeli media speculated the announcement was aimed at the actions of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has refused to transfer funds to the PA.