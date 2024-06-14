Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

G7 leaders tell Israel avoid escalation in Lebanon, isolation of Palestinian Authority

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 14, 2024 22:24

During a meeting of the G7 Summit, which consists of the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy, world leaders called for Israel to prevent escalation in Lebanon and to prevent the isolation of the Palestinian Authority, according to Israeli media on Friday.

The group said they were "particularly concerned" about the situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon and  called "on all parties to maintain restraint and avoid further escalation."

They also called on Israel to "cease any action that weakens the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank."

Israeli media speculated the announcement was aimed at the actions of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has refused to transfer funds to the PA.

IDF destroys Hezbollah weapons warehouse, infrastructures in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 10:04 PM
South African President Ramaphosa nominated for re-election
By REUTERS
06/14/2024 09:51 PM
Police close off Berlin fan zone due to suspect device
By REUTERS
06/14/2024 08:49 PM
US sanctions right-wing Tzav 9 group for blocking Gaza humanitarian aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 06:36 PM
Two soldiers hospitalized for heatstroke during routine training
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 05:39 PM
IDF soldier injured by stolen vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 05:37 PM
US says it and Turkey are sanctioning ISIS-linked human-smuggling group
By REUTERS
06/14/2024 05:32 PM
Child stabbed in Finland, police suspect man with far-right sympathies
By REUTERS
06/14/2024 05:29 PM
Hamas' armed wing says Israeli airstrike killed two hostages in Rafah
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 05:25 PM
IDF strike Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 04:51 PM
Police take down Islamic State-linked servers across Europe and US
By REUTERS
06/14/2024 04:51 PM
Boeing Starliner undocking, return to Earth set for June 22, NASA says
By REUTERS
06/14/2024 04:13 PM
Sudan's army says they've killed US-sanctioned RSF Darfur commander
By REUTERS
06/14/2024 03:04 PM
IDF releases footage of hostile aircraft interception
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 01:38 PM
IDF Southern Command holds situation assessment in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 01:25 PM