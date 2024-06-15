Biden creates path for hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants to gain legal status

The Biden administration is working on what is considered to be one of the largest immigration relief plans in recent history, CBS News reported on Friday. Citing four officials familiar with the matter, the plan will enable hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants to gain legal status.

The program, known as 'Parole in Place', would offer work permits and protection against deportations for undocumented immigrants married to US citizens, as long as they have lived in the US for a minimum of 10 years.