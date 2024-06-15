Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah structures in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure on Friday in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, near the area from which rockets were fired toward Metula earlier that day, the IDF reported on Saturday morning.

Following sirens early on Saturday morning in the area of Tzivon in northern Israel, two rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon into the area of Mount Meron, the military added. No injuries were reported.

IDF strikes Kaferkala in southern Lebanon, June 15, 2024 (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)


Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Biden administration offers legal protections to undocumented migrants
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 07:19 AM
Firefighters battle fire near Bar'am and Yiron after rocket attacks
By ELI ASHKENAZI
06/15/2024 05:40 AM
Canadian, US, and Russian warships converge in Cuba amid tensions
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 05:02 AM
US military says it destroys seven Houthi radars after attack on ship
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 04:56 AM
US humanitarian pier operations halted due to Mediterranean Sea weather
By MAARIV
06/15/2024 03:49 AM
Crew evacuated from Greek-owned vessel hit by Houthis
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 03:22 AM
Israeli police arrest four near Netanyahu's Caesarea residence
By YOAV ETIEL
06/15/2024 01:50 AM
G7 to Israel: avoid escalation in Lebanon, isolation of PA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 10:21 PM
IDF destroys Hezbollah weapons warehouse, infrastructures in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 10:04 PM
Police close off Berlin fan zone due to suspect device
By REUTERS
06/14/2024 08:49 PM
Two soldiers hospitalized for heatstroke during routine training
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 05:39 PM
IDF soldier injured by stolen vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 05:37 PM
US says it and Turkey are sanctioning ISIS-linked human-smuggling group
By REUTERS
06/14/2024 05:32 PM
Child stabbed in Finland, police suspect man with far-right sympathies
By REUTERS
06/14/2024 05:29 PM
Hamas' armed wing says Israeli airstrike killed two hostages in Rafah
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 05:25 PM