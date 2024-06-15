WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah structures in southern Lebanon

IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure on Friday in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, near the area from which rockets were fired toward Metula earlier that day, the IDF reported on Saturday morning.
Following sirens early on Saturday morning in the area of Tzivon in northern Israel, two rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon into the area of Mount Meron, the military added. No injuries were reported.
IDF strikes Kaferkala in southern Lebanon, June 15, 2024 (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)