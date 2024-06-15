Following the arrest of the four protesters on Friday night near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea, demonstrators protested the arrest in front of Netanyahu's house on Saturday, Israeli media reported.
After four arrests outside PM's house in Caesarea last night, protesters are back
By REUTERS06/15/2024 01:23 PM
By WALLA!06/15/2024 12:55 PM
By REUTERS06/15/2024 11:59 AM
By REUTERS06/15/2024 11:54 AM
By ELI ASHKENAZI06/15/2024 05:40 AM
By REUTERS06/15/2024 05:02 AM
By REUTERS06/15/2024 04:56 AM
By MAARIV06/15/2024 03:49 AM
By REUTERS06/15/2024 03:22 AM
By YOAV ETIEL06/15/2024 01:50 AM