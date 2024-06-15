Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

After four arrests outside PM's house in Caesarea last night, protesters are back

By ALON HACHMON

Following the arrest of the four protesters on Friday night near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea, demonstrators protested the arrest in front of Netanyahu's house on Saturday, Israeli media reported.



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Three killed, five hurt in Russian attack in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 01:23 PM
Three Israelis fatally injured in a car crash in Sinai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 12:59 PM
Yair Netanyahu attacks IDF, Shin Bet, and Military Intelligence heads
By WALLA!
06/15/2024 12:55 PM
Turkish defense ministry says 17 Kurds 'neutralized' in Iraq, Syria
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 11:59 AM
South African foes unite in uneasy coalition for new government
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 11:54 AM
Abu Obeida: Israel wreaking 'Judaization' on Temple Mount every day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 10:39 AM
WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah structures in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 09:10 AM
Biden administration offers legal protections to undocumented migrants
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 07:19 AM
Firefighters battle fire near Bar'am and Yiron after rocket attacks
By ELI ASHKENAZI
06/15/2024 05:40 AM
Canadian, US, and Russian warships converge in Cuba amid tensions
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 05:02 AM
US military says it destroys seven Houthi radars after attack on ship
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 04:56 AM
US humanitarian pier operations halted due to Mediterranean Sea weather
By MAARIV
06/15/2024 03:49 AM
Crew evacuated from Greek-owned vessel hit by Houthis
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 03:22 AM
Israeli police arrest four near Netanyahu's Caesarea residence
By YOAV ETIEL
06/15/2024 01:50 AM
G7 to Israel: avoid escalation in Lebanon, isolation of PA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2024 10:21 PM