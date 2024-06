Druze residents of Yarka held a parade on Saturday to celebrate Eid al-Adha. Participants in the parade waved Druze and Israeli flags.

The Feast of Sacrifice parade in Yarka: Druze community flags alongside Israeli flags, a shared destiny.Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/6q05j9FFHg — Adam Albilya - אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) June 15, 2024

The Druze, although not Muslim, also celebrate Eid al-Adha.