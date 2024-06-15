Jerusalem Post
IDF identifies terror launches from humanitarian shelters in Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Terror organizations in the Gaza Strip launched five projectiles from a Humanitarian Area in central Gaza toward the area of Kibbutz Kissufim on Friday, the IDF revealed on Saturday.

IDF infographic explaining how Gaza-based terror organizations used humanitarian shelters to attack Israel, June 15, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Two of the projectiles crossed into Israeli territory and fell in open areas, the other three projectiles fell inside the Gaza Strip.

"This is a further example of the cynical exploitation of humanitarian infrastructure and the civilian population as human shields by terror organizations in the Gaza Strip for their terrorist attacks," the IDF said.



