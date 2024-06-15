IDF identifies terror launches from humanitarian shelters in Gaza Strip

Terror organizations in the Gaza Strip launched five projectiles from a Humanitarian Area in central Gaza toward the area of Kibbutz Kissufim on Friday, the IDF revealed on Saturday.
Two of the projectiles crossed into Israeli territory and fell in open areas, the other three projectiles fell inside the Gaza Strip.
"This is a further example of the cynical exploitation of humanitarian infrastructure and the civilian population as human shields by terror organizations in the Gaza Strip for their terrorist attacks," the IDF said.