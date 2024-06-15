Gallant accepts invitation to Washington, Pentagon spokesperson says

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accepted the invitation of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to visit the Pentagon in the United States, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder announced Saturday.

During his call June 11 with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, @SecDef invited him to visit the Pentagon to further discuss ongoing security developments in the Middle East. Minister Gallant has accepted the invitation and will travel to the U.S. soon (date/time TBD). — Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder (@PentagonPresSec) June 15, 2024

This visit will mark Gallant's second time visiting Washington DC during the Israel-Hamas war.