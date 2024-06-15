Capt. Wassem Mahmoud, seven other IDF soldiers killed in Rafah blast

Capt. Wassem Mahmoud, 23, from Beit Jann, and seven other IDF soldiers were killed in an explosion in Rafah, the IDF announced on Saturday.

Mahmoud was a deputy company commander in Battalion 601 of the Combat Engineers Brigade.

The explosion of the armored vehicle occurred in the Tal as-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah.

IDF investigates explosion

The IDF is investigating whether the armored vehicle was damaged by an explosive device under the vehicle or by an explosive device attached to the side of the vehicle.

Another possibility that is being examined is that a malfunction in the explosives the vehicle was carrying caused the explosion.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred around five in the morning. IDF soldiers from the 401st Brigade had just completed an attack in Tal as-Sultan. Rafael-produced Namer armored personnel carrier with Trophy anti-missile system (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY/MERKAVA TANK ADMINISTRATION)

The soldiers from the attacking brigades included the 932nd Battalion and the 424th Battalion. A company from the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion joined these battalions.

While driving through a luxurious area of the neighborhood, a massive explosion was heard, which caused the armored vehicle to explode and catch fire.

The vehicle was severely damaged. All the occupants of the vehicle, eight combat engineering soldiers, were killed on the spot. The vehicle's exterior sides contained large amounts of explosives, including demolition blocks, mines, and more.

The IDF stated that the explosives were located on the exterior sides of the vehicle so that if an explosion occured, these explosives were not supposed to harm the soldiers in the vehicle's combat compartment.

This is a developing story.