Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Nearby Iranian ship ignores distress call of ship attacked by Houthis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 16, 2024 03:17

The Anna Meta ship responded on Saturday to the distress call of the Verbena, a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, Polish-operated bulk cargo carrier, and took the crew to safety.

The ship was attacked in the Gulf of Aden last week by the Yemen-backed Houthis using cruise missiles, and the distress call indicated that Verbena was abandoning the ship, The US Army's Central Command (CENTCOM) stated in a Saturday night X post. The vessel's crew struggled to contain fires following the strike.

The post added that an Iranian frigate was eight nautical miles away from the ship at the time of the distress call and did respond.

"This continued malign and reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," the statement added. 



Related Tags
Houthis Headline
Shooting at Michigan water recreation area, multiple victims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 03:13 AM
Hostile aircraft intrusion sirens in Upper Galilee were false alarms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 01:38 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 11:50 PM
IDF strikes in Central Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 11:15 PM
Fire breaks out near Kissufim from rocket impact, none wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 09:43 PM
IDF intercepts suspicious aerial target from the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 07:53 PM
Dutch tourist missing on Greek island found dead - police
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 06:43 PM
Gallant accepts invitation to Washington, Pentagon spokesperson says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 05:26 PM
UKMTO says ship on fire evacuated after attack by Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 04:41 PM
French court prohibits entry to arms conference for employees of Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 04:24 PM
IDF identifies terror launches from humanitarian shelters in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 03:19 PM
Druze celebrate in Yarka with parade of Druze and Israeli flags
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 02:38 PM
Hamas claims Gaza Palestinian death toll tops 3700
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 01:57 PM
Islamic Jihad says only way to free Israel hostages is Gaza withdrawal
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 01:54 PM
Three killed, five hurt in Russian attack in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 01:23 PM