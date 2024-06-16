IDF publishes the names of seven soldiers killed in Gaza

The names of seven soldiers who were killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip overnight were published by the IDF early Sunday, following correspondence with the families of the soldiers.

The names announced by the IDF are:

Capt. (res.) Eitan Koplovich, 28, from Jerusalem, a combat officer in the 129th Battalion.

Senior Staff Sergeant Major (res.) Elon Waiss, 49, from Psagot, a soldier in the 129th Battalion.

Sergeant Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, 21, from Beit Shemesh, a soldier in Battalion 601. Bereaved families, friends and Israeli soldiers visit the graves of fallen Israeli soldier during Memorial Day which commemorates the fallen Israeli soldiers and victims of terror at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on May 13, 2022. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

Sergeant Itay Amar, 19, from Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal, a soldier in Battalion 601.

Staff Sergeant Stanislav Kostarev, 21, from Ashdod, a soldier in Battalion 601.

Staff Sgt. Orr Blumovitz, 20, from Pardes Hanna-Karkur, a soldier in Battalion 601.

Staff Sergeant Oz Yeshaia Gruber, 20, from Tal Menashe, a soldier in Battalion 601.

Two soldiers seriously wounded

The military noted that in the incident in which Koplovich and Waiss were killed, two soldiers from the 8th Brigade were seriously wounded and were transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.