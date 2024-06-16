Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'This is now a clear need,' Halevi says of haredi draft while touring central Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, while conducting a situational assessment of the central Gaza Strip with other top commanders, spoke of drafting haredim, Israeli media reported on Sunday. 

Halevi, while referring to the ultra-Orthodox draft, said, “We want to expand the base as much as possible - of those who come to enlist, I tell you that there is an opportunity for change in the ultra-Orthodox community, (the base) is not broad enough, but there is a desire for change."

"A battalion that we establish today, will hold a sector in the Jordan Valley, will hold a sector in Judea and Samaria, will hold a defensive position here. Every such battalion that we establish, an ultra-Orthodox battalion, decreases the need for the deployment of many thousands of reservists thanks to the mandatory service people," Halevi noted. 

"And this is now a clear need, and so we strongly encourage it, and we want to do it right."

Crew of Houthi-sunk ship saved by US military
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
06/16/2024 05:51 PM
Suspect dead, 9 wounded including children in Detroit shooting
By REUTERS
06/16/2024 04:42 PM
CBS 2nd estimation: Israel's GDP grows 14.4% in Q1 2024
By EVE YOUNG
06/16/2024 03:22 PM
Law prolonging reserve duty for three months passes in Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 02:45 PM
Kremlin: Putin not ruling out talks with Ukraine, but wants guarantees
By REUTERS
06/16/2024 12:58 PM
Hackers claim to have broken into computers of kibbutz Ma'agan Michael
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 09:34 AM
Prisoners take two employees hostage in Russia's detention center
By REUTERS
06/16/2024 09:26 AM
Protesters against gov. block roads across Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 08:50 AM
UKMTO gets report of incident 40 nautical miles south of al Mukha, Yemen
By REUTERS
06/16/2024 05:29 AM
Nearby Iranian ship ignores distress call of ship attacked by Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 03:06 AM
Hostile aircraft intrusion sirens in Upper Galilee were false alarms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 01:38 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 11:50 PM
IDF strikes in Central Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 11:15 PM
Fire breaks out near Kissufim from rocket impact, none wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 09:43 PM
IDF intercepts suspicious aerial target from the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 07:53 PM