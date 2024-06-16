Jerusalem Post
US Navy rescued crew of Greek ship attacked by Houthis last week

By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF

Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) announced on Sunday that a US military operation successfully rescued the crew of a Greek-owned bulk carrier attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea last week.

On June 12, the Houthis attacked the Liberian-flagged MV Tutor, hitting the vessel with a small watercraft and a rocket near the Yemeni port of Al Hudaydah.

The Iran-backed militia, which controls most of Yemen’s population centers and the capital, claimed responsibility for the attack, linking it to Israel’s conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The attack caused significant damage to the engine room, leaving the ship immobile and taking on water.

According to NAVCENT, a team from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, which patrols the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and greater Eastern Mediterranean, airlifted the crew from the ship on Saturday.

One sailor aboard the MV Tutor remains unaccounted for, NAVCENT added.

