More than 37,347 Palestinians have been killed and 85,372 have been injured in the Israeli military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry reported in a statement on Monday.
Death toll of Palestinians in Gaza since Oct 7 hits 37,347, Gazan health ministry says
By REUTERS06/17/2024 01:28 PM
By REUTERS06/17/2024 12:36 PM
By REUTERS06/17/2024 04:36 AM
By REUTERS06/17/2024 03:53 AM
By REUTERS06/16/2024 10:00 PM
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF06/16/2024 05:51 PM
By REUTERS06/16/2024 04:42 PM