Yoav Gallant convenes with bipartisan US congressional delegation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant convened on Monday with a bipartisan US congressional delegation, the Defense Ministry announced. 

The ministry added that in the meeting, Gallant granted the members of the delegation a situational assessment on  Israel's North and its operations in the South.  

Gallant stated, “Israel is engaged in a war against Iranian proxies – a war on western civilization. US support in all its forms is critical not only to Israel’s victory, but also to the deterrence of our common enemies across the world.” 

Among those present at the meeting were, Representatives Steny Hoyer, Greg Landsman, Steve Cohen, Jake Ellzey, Randy Feenstra, Glenn Ivey, Lucy McBath, Frank Pallone, and Joe Wilson, the ministry noted. 

