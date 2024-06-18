Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Maldives postpones ban on Israelis fearing law could include Israeli-Arabs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 18, 2024 03:25

The Maldives is pausing plans to ban Israelis from entering the country, as the blanket law could impact some of the 2 million Arab citizens of Israel, the Algemeiner reported on Monday.

Ahmed Usham, the nation’s attorney general, reportedly told journalists at a conference last week “The biggest concern is that there are many Palestinians with Israeli passports, millions of them. What happens when we impose a blanket ban?”

Lawmaker Qasim Ibrahim reportedly critiqued the bill as singling out Jewish Israelis, telling fellow parliamentarians “When we decide that a person with Israeli nationality can’t come to the Maldives, that means we’re talking about deciding that Jews can’t come."

Ibrahim further noted, "Therefore, as they are people who have believed in prophets of a religion revealed by Allah, we need to think very deeply about the chance of us doing such a thing, from that perspective. We need to think about that very carefully.”

Alarm in Gaza border community Sufa was false
By MAARIV
06/18/2024 03:23 AM
US military destroys Houthi radars, uncrewed surface vessel and drone
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 02:27 AM
Police arrest protesters who attempting to enter Netanyahu's house
By SHLOMI HELLER , DR. ITAY GAL
06/17/2024 11:34 PM
US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah and Kamaran Island
By REUTERS
06/17/2024 08:15 PM
13-year-old girl killed by vehicle near Binyamina - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2024 06:48 PM
Ammunition blast at Czech army training area kills one, army says
By REUTERS
06/17/2024 05:47 PM
IDF UAV falls in Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2024 05:09 PM
Appeals court to hear challenges to potential US TikTok ban on Sept. 16
By REUTERS
06/17/2024 05:05 PM
Putin sacks four Russian deputy defense ministers, appoints his niece
By REUTERS
06/17/2024 04:49 PM
Yoav Gallant convenes with bipartisan US congressional delegation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2024 02:42 PM
Haifa teenager planned to join ISIS in Somalia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2024 01:47 PM
Gaza health ministry updates death toll
By REUTERS
06/17/2024 01:23 PM
IDF carried out UAV strike on Hezbollah operative
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2024 01:19 PM
40 year old teacher arrested on charges of inappropriate conduct
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2024 12:41 PM
Lazzarini says Gaza conflict still ongoing despite pauses
By REUTERS
06/17/2024 12:36 PM