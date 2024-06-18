Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: 'I approve Gilboa regional council's security plan'

By SHAKED SADEH

Due to the increase in incidents relating to security across the Gilboa regional council area, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited for a tour and working meeting with Council Head Dani Atar to closely monitor security challenges in the Gilboa communities.

"The plan presented will receive the necessary resources and be implemented gradually, strengthening the emergency standby squads and intervention units we are establishing with the most advanced weaponry and best training, including divisional weapons, drones, and all necessary equipment for operational capability and immediate response until reinforcements arrive," the Defense Minister said.
North Korean soldiers cross demarcation line
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 05:28 AM
Maldives pauses ban on Israelis as law could ban Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 03:23 AM
Alarm in Gaza border community Sufa was false
By MAARIV
06/18/2024 03:23 AM
US military destroys Houthi radars, uncrewed surface vessel and drone
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 02:27 AM
Police arrest protesters who attempting to enter Netanyahu's house
By SHLOMI HELLER , DR. ITAY GAL
06/17/2024 11:34 PM
US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah and Kamaran Island
By REUTERS
06/17/2024 08:15 PM
13-year-old girl killed by vehicle near Binyamina - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2024 06:48 PM
Ammunition blast at Czech army training area kills one, army says
By REUTERS
06/17/2024 05:47 PM
IDF UAV falls in Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2024 05:09 PM
Appeals court to hear challenges to potential US TikTok ban on Sept. 16
By REUTERS
06/17/2024 05:05 PM
Putin sacks four Russian deputy defense ministers, appoints his niece
By REUTERS
06/17/2024 04:49 PM
Yoav Gallant convenes with bipartisan US congressional delegation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2024 02:42 PM
Haifa teenager planned to join ISIS in Somalia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2024 01:47 PM
Gaza health ministry updates death toll
By REUTERS
06/17/2024 01:23 PM
IDF carried out UAV strike on Hezbollah operative
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2024 01:19 PM