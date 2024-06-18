Due to the increase in incidents relating to security across the Gilboa regional council area, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited for a tour and working meeting with Council Head Dani Atar to closely monitor security challenges in the Gilboa communities."The plan presented will receive the necessary resources and be implemented gradually, strengthening the emergency standby squads and intervention units we are establishing with the most advanced weaponry and best training, including divisional weapons, drones, and all necessary equipment for operational capability and immediate response until reinforcements arrive," the Defense Minister said.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: 'I approve Gilboa regional council's security plan'
