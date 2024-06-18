Man stabs mother to death in southern Israel

A 20-year-old male stabbed his 57-year-old mother to death in the southern Israeli city of Arad, Israeli media reported on Monday.

MDA paramedics said they found the woman in an apartment in the early hours of Tuesday. The woman showed no signs of life and had stab wounds to her body.

Responders reportedly pronounced her dead at the scene.

"Our contact from the police forces led us to the woman, who was lying unconscious and not breathing and had no sign of a pulse. She had stab wounds on her body," MDA paramedic Roni Kahana said, adding that resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

"Her injury was critical, and unfortunately, we had to pronounce her dead," Kahana added.