UN human rights chief: Situation in West Bank 'drastically deteriorating'

By REUTERS

The United Nations human rights chief on Tuesday warned that the rights situation in the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, was drastically deteriorating, while there had been "unconscionable death and suffering" in Gaza.

"The situation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is dramatically deteriorating," said Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

He said that as of June, 15,528 Palestinians, 133 of them children, had been killed by Israeli security forces or settlers since October, in some cases raising "serious concerns of unlawful killings."



