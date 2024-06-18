Jerusalem Post
Fire at a northern Iranian hospital kills nine patients

By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF

An electrical malfunction started a fire at an Iranian hospital that killed at least nine patients on Monday evening, state-affiliated media reported. 

The Iranian government, which often attributes fires and other disasters to technical problems, claimed that a short circuit in the basement started the fire, which eventually spread to the entire facility. According to Iranian state TV, the incident happened at Qaem Hospital in the northern Iranian city of Rasht, killing at least six women and three men. 

Shahram Momeni, the head of the municipality's fire department, informed the public that a short circuit in the hospital's basement caused the fire. He noted that the basement also houses the facility’s intensive care unit. 

Iranian first responders rescued at least 140 people, both patients and hospital staff, who were trapped by the smoke. Momeni stated that they have since hospitalized 120 of those rescued. The fire chief further stated that he had ordered an investigation into the fire's cause.    

