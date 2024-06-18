Jerusalem Post
Pentagon expects humanitarian pier to resume operations this week, following weather-related issues

By HANNAH SARISOHN
Updated: JUNE 18, 2024 22:21

The US military's temporary humanitarian pier which was dismantled for a second time last Friday ahead of inclement weather is expected to be re-established this week, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. 

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder did not specify the timeline for resuming operations. 

According to Central Command, the pier was moved from its anchored position in Gaza and towed back to Ashdod in order to prevent structural damage caused by the heightened sea state

"After the period of expected high seas, the pier will be rapidly re-anchored to the coast of Gaza and resume delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza," according to Central Command. 

Ryder would also not comment on reporting Tuesday from the New York Times which said the pier could be dismantled earlier than planned in July. 

"We're looking forward to getting it operational again soon and to delivering aid," Ryder said. "We're going to capitalize on the conditions in terms of weather to get as much aid across that pier as we can."

