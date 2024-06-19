Five Palestinians were reportedly killed by the IDF while attacking terror targets in the Al-Muwassey area, northwest of Rafah city, according to Palestinian reports on Wednesday morning.
Five killed in IDF attack in Rafah - Palestinian report
By REUTERS06/19/2024 01:10 AM
By REUTERS06/18/2024 11:20 PM
By REUTERS06/18/2024 10:23 PM
By REUTERS06/18/2024 10:23 PM
By REUTERS06/18/2024 10:02 PM
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF06/18/2024 08:41 PM
By REUTERS06/18/2024 07:45 PM
By REUTERS06/18/2024 04:51 PM
By REUTERS06/18/2024 04:15 PM
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF06/18/2024 03:45 PM