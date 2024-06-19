US soldier sentenced to nearly four years in Russia's penal colony, Russian agencies report

A US soldier detained in the Russian city of Vladivostok on charges of theft and threats to kill his girlfriend was found guilty on Wednesday and sentenced to three years and nine months in a Russian penal colony, Russian agencies reported.

Gordon Black, a 34-year-old US staff sergeant who was detained on May 2 in Vladivostok in Russia's far east, pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of threatening to kill his girlfriend but admitted he was "partially" guilty of stealing from her.

Black's defense lawyer will appeal the verdict, said RIA agency, which reported the judge handing down the sentence of "imprisonment of three years and nine months" for both charges.

The agency reported that prosecutors had asked for a prison sentence of four years and eight months, while the defense asked for Black to be acquitted of all charges.

Black "partially" acknowledged his guilt on the charge of stealing 10,000 roubles ($113) from his girlfriend Alexandra Vashchuk's purse but said that "there was no intent," RIA reported.