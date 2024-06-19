Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

District court charges men from West Bank with 3.5 years for attack on Palestinian family

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Lod district court sentenced Hanoch Akiva Rabin, 26, to 3.5 years in prison and Raz Haim Geron, 22, to three years in prison for racially motivated injury and assault under aggravated circumstances as well as willful damage, Ynet reported.

The two are residents of Givat Ronen in the West Bank. The two attacked a Palestinian family that was shopping at a supermarket in Huwara with an ax and stones and caused damage to their vehicles while chanting "Death to Arabs." 

In addition to their prison sentence, the two will pay the Palestinian family NIS 45,000 in damages. 



Related Tags
Legal Headline
Hezbollah announces death of one operative in Yaron - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 11:50 AM
IAF jet targets Hezbollah terrorists entering military facility
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 10:36 AM
Syrian officer killed in alleged Israeli drone attack, state media says
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 10:06 AM
Suspicious aerial target crosses Gaza Strip, no reported injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 07:07 AM
US soldier sentenced to nearly four years in Russia's penal colony
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 06:19 AM
Palestinian report castualties in Israeli IDF attack in Rafah, Gaza
By WALLA!
06/19/2024 03:34 AM
US military says it destroyed nine Houthi drones in the past 24 hours
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 01:10 AM
Massachusetts suffers statewide outage of 911 emergency system
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 11:20 PM
Pentagon opposes regional war as Israel allegedly plan Lebanon offensive
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 10:23 PM
US FTC refers complaint against TikTok to Justice Department
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 10:23 PM
Pentagon expects humanitarian pier to resume operations this week
By HANNAH SARISOHN
06/18/2024 10:20 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 10:04 PM
IDF says operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 10:02 PM
Visa-free travel between Kosovo and Israel starting September
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
06/18/2024 08:41 PM
Protesters rally outside Knesset in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 08:26 PM