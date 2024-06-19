District court charges men from West Bank with 3.5 years for attack on Palestinian family

The Lod district court sentenced Hanoch Akiva Rabin, 26, to 3.5 years in prison and Raz Haim Geron, 22, to three years in prison for racially motivated injury and assault under aggravated circumstances as well as willful damage, Ynet reported.

The two are residents of Givat Ronen in the West Bank. The two attacked a Palestinian family that was shopping at a supermarket in Huwara with an ax and stones and caused damage to their vehicles while chanting "Death to Arabs."

In addition to their prison sentence, the two will pay the Palestinian family NIS 45,000 in damages.