Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Tyre, Khiam in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force (IAF) jets struck on Wednesday a Hezbollah military structure in the Tyre area in Lebanon, the military said.

The IDF also noted that jets targeted a terror infrastructure in the Khiam area of southern Lebanon. 

IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. June 19, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

In addition, the IDF successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that had crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon. 

The IDF further stated that in response to the alerts that sounded in Kiryat Shmona and the 15 launches identified crossing into Israel, IDF artillery fired at the sources of the launch. 

