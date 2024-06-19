Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trauma from Red Sea attacks leads to seafarer shortage

By REUTERS

As attacks on merchant ships by the Iran-backed Houthis persist, traumatised seafarers are refusing to sail through the Red Sea, according to interviews with more than 15 crew members and shipping industry officials.

Houthis first launched drone and missile strikes in the key waterway in November in what they say is solidarity with Palestinian militants in Gaza. In over 70 attacks, they have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

Container ship sailings through the Red Sea dropped 78% in May compared with a year ago, analysis from logistics platform project44 shows, as companies choose to go around Africa, raising costs and extending voyages.

IDF states new security guidelines near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 06:26 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Tyre, Khiam in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 04:32 PM
Knesset approves freezing municipal tax rate in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 01:16 PM
North Korea pact includes mutual defense clause, Putin says
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 12:44 PM
Hezbollah announces death of one operative in Yaron - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 11:50 AM
Court charges West Bank men with 3.5 years for attack on Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 11:46 AM
IAF jet targets Hezbollah terrorists entering military facility
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 10:36 AM
Syrian officer killed in alleged Israeli drone attack, state media says
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 10:06 AM
Suspicious aerial target crosses Gaza Strip, no reported injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 07:07 AM
US soldier sentenced to nearly four years in Russia's penal colony
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 06:19 AM
Palestinian report castualties in Israeli IDF attack in Rafah, Gaza
By WALLA!
06/19/2024 03:34 AM
US military says it destroyed nine Houthi drones in the past 24 hours
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 01:10 AM
Massachusetts suffers statewide outage of 911 emergency system
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 11:20 PM
Pentagon opposes regional war as Israel allegedly plan Lebanon offensive
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 10:23 PM
US FTC refers complaint against TikTok to Justice Department
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 10:23 PM