IDF Homefront Command announces new security guidelines for Gaza border communities

Following a situational assessment by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, the IDF announced that as of 18:00 Israel time Wednesday, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

As part of the changes, it was decided that in some of the specified communities near the Gaza Strip, educational activities could be held without restrictions, gatherings would be limited to 1,000 people, and workplaces and essential economic activities could proceed without restriction. However, in several communities, restrictions for these activities will remain in place.

The changes in the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines are intended to ease restrictions on the home front in accordance with the operational situational assessment. They will allow the reinforcement of agriculture, economy, and education alongside the preservation of human life, the IDF said.

The full changes can be found here.