The IDF operated throughout the Gaza Strip and West Bank on Wednesday night, according to reports in Israeli and Palestinian media.

Israeli media reported that violent clashes had broken out in multiple villages in the West Bank, including Al-Farah south of Tubas and Tal south of Nablus. The IDF was also reported to be operating in Kalandiya, north of Jerusalem.

Palestinian media reported that the IDF was operating in Rafah and Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night.