'The gov't abandons them time and time again': Hostage families block Ayalon North

Families of hostages and women's rights activists blocked the northbound lanes of the Ayalon Highway under the La Guardia interchange in Tel Aviv on Thursday morning.

"120 hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza, yet the most urgent issues on the agenda are political deals, draft exemptions, and rabbi appointments. Government of Israel, the Cabinet - wake up!" the protesters stated.

"There are hostages in Gaza who see on the news the people fighting for them while the government abandons them time and again for petty politics. The Prime Minister, who yesterday called on his ministers to get a grip, has himself not had a grip for 258 days. A deal - now."