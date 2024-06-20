Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'The gov't abandons them time and time again': Hostage families block Ayalon North

By ORI SELA

Families of hostages and women's rights activists blocked the northbound lanes of the Ayalon Highway under the La Guardia interchange in Tel Aviv on Thursday morning.

"120 hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza, yet the most urgent issues on the agenda are political deals, draft exemptions, and rabbi appointments. Government of Israel, the Cabinet - wake up!" the protesters stated.

"There are hostages in Gaza who see on the news the people fighting for them while the government abandons them time and again for petty politics. The Prime Minister, who yesterday called on his ministers to get a grip, has himself not had a grip for 258 days. A deal - now."



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Jake Sullivan to meet with Israeli strategic affairs officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 07:36 AM
Two dead in New Mexico wildfires, over 1,400 buildings destroyed
By REUTERS
06/20/2024 06:58 AM
US to Israel: Qatar close to imposing sanctions on Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 05:31 AM
IDF operating throughout Gaza Strip, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 04:51 AM
US military says it strikes targets in Houthi-controlled area of Yemen
By REUTERS
06/20/2024 02:08 AM
US CENTCOM eliminates senior ISIS official in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 09:19 PM
Macron demands schools address antisemitism after Jewish girl raped
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:53 PM
Sunak to lose seat in UK elections
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:01 PM
IDF states new security guidelines near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 06:26 PM
Shortage of mariners willing to sail due to Houthi attacks
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 05:58 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Tyre, Khiam in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 04:32 PM
Knesset approves freezing municipal tax rate in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 01:16 PM
North Korea pact includes mutual defense clause, Putin says
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 12:44 PM
Hezbollah announces death of one operative in Yaron - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 11:50 AM
Court charges West Bank men with 3.5 years for attack on Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 11:46 AM