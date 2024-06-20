Grammy nominee Travis Scott arrested in Miami for disorderly intoxication, trespassing - report

US rapper and singer-songwriter, Travis Scott was arrested in Miami, Florida on Thursday morning. He was arrested for disorderly intoxication, as well as trespassing, according to CNN.

According to CNN, citing the police, Scott was on a charter boat and got into an altercation with the crew. Police said officers were called to the marina, where Scott was asked to leave. After leaving, Scott returned and got into a dispute with the crew again.

When he was asked to leave a second time and refused, he was arrested.