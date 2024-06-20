Jerusalem Post
Grammy nominee Travis Scott arrested in Miami for disorderly intoxication, trespassing - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US rapper and singer-songwriter, Travis Scott was arrested in Miami, Florida on Thursday morning.  He was arrested for disorderly intoxication, as well as trespassing, according to CNN.

According to CNN, citing the police, Scott was on a charter boat and got into an altercation with the crew. Police said officers were called to the marina, where Scott was asked to leave. After leaving, Scott returned and got into a dispute with the crew again.

When he was asked to leave a second time and refused, he was arrested.

Two IDF soldiers seriously wounded in southern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 07:13 PM
Police arrest protester for cutting the lock on Netanyahu's gate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 05:18 PM
Police detain minors for burning pride flag, kicking cars in Ramat Gan
By ARIEL ROTH
06/20/2024 02:44 PM
Protesters block major road in Tel Aviv, demanding hostages release
By ORI SELA
06/20/2024 08:19 AM
Jake Sullivan to meet with Israeli strategic affairs officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 07:36 AM
Two dead in New Mexico wildfires, over 1,400 buildings destroyed
By REUTERS
06/20/2024 06:58 AM
US to Israel: Qatar close to imposing sanctions on Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 05:31 AM
IDF operating throughout Gaza Strip, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 04:51 AM
US military says it strikes targets in Houthi-controlled area of Yemen
By REUTERS
06/20/2024 02:08 AM
US CENTCOM eliminates senior ISIS official in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 09:19 PM
Macron demands schools address antisemitism after Jewish girl raped
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:53 PM
Sunak to lose seat in UK elections
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:01 PM
IDF states new security guidelines near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 06:26 PM
Shortage of mariners willing to sail due to Houthi attacks
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 05:58 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Tyre, Khiam in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 04:32 PM