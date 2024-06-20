White House unwavering in opposition to Israeli offensive operation with Lebanon

The White House for the first time on Thursday addressed the IDF's announcement from earlier this week that it has approved operational plans for an offensive with Lebanon, repeating its cautious tone against Israel opening a second front of hostilities.

"Amos Hochstein has been in the region the last few days, shuttling back and forth between Tel Aviv and Beirut to have these exact conversations," National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

Obviously, Kirby said, we take potentials in the rhetoric seriously by both sides.

"And we're doing everything we can to try to prevent that outcome," he added.