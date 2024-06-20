Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

White House unwavering in opposition to Israeli offensive operation with Lebanon

By HANNAH SARISOHN

The White House for the first time on Thursday addressed the IDF's announcement from earlier this week that it has approved operational plans for an offensive with Lebanon, repeating its cautious tone against Israel opening a second front of hostilities. 

"Amos Hochstein has been in the region the last few days, shuttling back and forth between Tel Aviv and Beirut to have these exact conversations," National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. 

Obviously, Kirby said, we take potentials in the rhetoric seriously by both sides. 

"And we're doing everything we can to try to prevent that outcome," he added. 

Two IDF soldiers seriously wounded in southern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 07:13 PM
Grammy nominee Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 05:04 PM
Police detain minors for burning pride flag, kicking cars in Ramat Gan
By ARIEL ROTH
06/20/2024 02:44 PM
Protesters block major road in Tel Aviv, demanding hostages release
By ORI SELA
06/20/2024 08:19 AM
Jake Sullivan to meet with Israeli strategic affairs officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 07:36 AM
Two dead in New Mexico wildfires, over 1,400 buildings destroyed
By REUTERS
06/20/2024 06:58 AM
US to Israel: Qatar close to imposing sanctions on Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 05:31 AM
IDF operating throughout Gaza Strip, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 04:51 AM
US military says it strikes targets in Houthi-controlled area of Yemen
By REUTERS
06/20/2024 02:08 AM
US CENTCOM eliminates senior ISIS official in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 09:19 PM
Macron demands schools address antisemitism after Jewish girl raped
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:53 PM
Sunak to lose seat in UK elections
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:01 PM
IDF states new security guidelines near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 06:26 PM
Shortage of mariners willing to sail due to Houthi attacks
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 05:58 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Tyre, Khiam in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 04:32 PM