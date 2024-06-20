Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police confirm death of 78-year-old man following robbery at Kalkiya entrance

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following a robbery at the entrance to Kalkiya Thursday afternoon, the death of a 78-year-old man from central Israel has been confirmed, according to the Israel Police.

According to an initial investigation, the victim arrived at the entrance to Kalkiya, where several suspects arrived and forcibly removed the victim from his vehicle. They then fled with the vehicle into Kalkiya.

An Israeli citizen passing by noticed the victim and took him to the Eliyahu crossing, where the victim lost consciousness. Magen David Adom (MDA) teams arrived at the scene and began resuscitation efforts while evacuating the victim to the hospital.

Police and IDF forces have launched an investigation, conducting searches and various operations in the area to locate the suspects.



Related Tags
Crime Headline
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets rescued hostage Shlomi Ziv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 08:50 PM
White House working to prevent Israeli war in Lebanon
By HANNAH SARISOHN
06/20/2024 08:28 PM
Two IDF soldiers seriously wounded in southern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 07:13 PM
Grammy nominee Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 05:04 PM
Police detain minors for burning pride flag, kicking cars in Ramat Gan
By ARIEL ROTH
06/20/2024 02:44 PM
Protesters block major road in Tel Aviv, demanding hostages release
By ORI SELA
06/20/2024 08:19 AM
Jake Sullivan to meet with Israeli strategic affairs officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 07:36 AM
Two dead in New Mexico wildfires, over 1,400 buildings destroyed
By REUTERS
06/20/2024 06:58 AM
US to Israel: Qatar close to imposing sanctions on Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 05:31 AM
IDF operating throughout Gaza Strip, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 04:51 AM
US military says it strikes targets in Houthi-controlled area of Yemen
By REUTERS
06/20/2024 02:08 AM
US CENTCOM eliminates senior ISIS official in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 09:19 PM
Macron demands schools address antisemitism after Jewish girl raped
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:53 PM
Sunak to lose seat in UK elections
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:01 PM
IDF states new security guidelines near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 06:26 PM