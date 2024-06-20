Police confirm death of 78-year-old man following robbery at Kalkiya entrance

Following a robbery at the entrance to Kalkiya Thursday afternoon, the death of a 78-year-old man from central Israel has been confirmed, according to the Israel Police.

According to an initial investigation, the victim arrived at the entrance to Kalkiya, where several suspects arrived and forcibly removed the victim from his vehicle. They then fled with the vehicle into Kalkiya.

An Israeli citizen passing by noticed the victim and took him to the Eliyahu crossing, where the victim lost consciousness. Magen David Adom (MDA) teams arrived at the scene and began resuscitation efforts while evacuating the victim to the hospital.

Police and IDF forces have launched an investigation, conducting searches and various operations in the area to locate the suspects.