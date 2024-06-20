PM Netanyahu meets rescued hostage Shlomi Ziv

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu met with rescued hostage Shlomi Ziv on Thursday, Israeli media reported.

They praised the efforts of the IDF for its dedication to defending the Israeli people. "No army in the world embodies the values and determination to protect its citizens like the Israeli Defense Forces," Ziv's mother told the Netanyahus.

Ziv was rescued in Operation Arnon, along with Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, and Andrey Kozlov.