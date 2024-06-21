Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Former hostage Almog Meir Jan: 'Our army is strongest there is, I pray for the hostages'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former Israeli hostage Almog Meir Jan, who was rescued from Hamas captivity earlier this month by the IDF, spoke publicly on Friday for the first time since his return at an event organized by friends, family, and the municipality of Or Yehuda, Israeli media reported on Friday.

"Thank you for bringing me back to my home, to my mother. Our army is the strongest there is, truly the strongest," Jan said.

He also acknowledged the ongoing struggle to free the hostages, saying, "Every day, I pray for all the hostages to return. As I returned, I want them all to return to their families."



Related Tags
Hostage headline
IDF tank accidentally fires at southern Israel, vehicle hit by shrapnel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 01:19 PM
Large forest fire breaks out at Shoresh interchange on Highway 1
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 12:47 PM
Ukrainian military: We struck Russian oil refineries, military targets
By REUTERS
06/21/2024 11:40 AM
Lebanon sees Israeli attack in south, local media claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 11:01 AM
Explosive device found hidden under car in Lod, neutralized by police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 10:06 AM
Hostile aircraft intrusion sirens in Ein Hashlosha announced false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 09:50 AM
South Korea fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers cross border
By REUTERS
06/21/2024 04:56 AM
Blinken tells Israeli officials of need to avoid further escalation
By REUTERS
06/21/2024 04:22 AM
Trump says foreign college graduates should automatically get green card
By REUTERS
06/21/2024 01:24 AM
Israel Air Force attacks Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 10:21 PM
Police confirm death of 78-year-old man following robbery at Kalkiya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 08:54 PM
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets rescued hostage Shlomi Ziv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 08:50 PM
White House working to prevent Israeli war in Lebanon
By HANNAH SARISOHN
06/20/2024 08:28 PM
Two IDF soldiers seriously wounded in southern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 07:13 PM
Grammy nominee Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 05:04 PM