Former hostage Almog Meir Jan: 'Our army is strongest there is, I pray for the hostages'

Former Israeli hostage Almog Meir Jan, who was rescued from Hamas captivity earlier this month by the IDF, spoke publicly on Friday for the first time since his return at an event organized by friends, family, and the municipality of Or Yehuda, Israeli media reported on Friday.

"Thank you for bringing me back to my home, to my mother. Our army is the strongest there is, truly the strongest," Jan said.

He also acknowledged the ongoing struggle to free the hostages, saying, "Every day, I pray for all the hostages to return. As I returned, I want them all to return to their families."