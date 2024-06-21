Israeli forces eliminate PIJ terrorist, other wanted person in Kalkaliya

Israeli forces eliminated two wanted persons who were in a car in the West Bank Palestinian city of Kalkaliya, Israeli state broadcaster KAN reported on Friday afternoon.

One of the individuals reportedly belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization.

Wafa, a state-run media outlet of the Palestinian Authority, reported that Israeli forces had opened fire at the vehicle. The Palestinian media outlet also claimed that Israeli special forces had surrounded a building in the heart of the city.

According to Wafa, more Israeli reinforcements were on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story.