Hamas welcomes Armenia's recognition of Palestinian statehood

Hamas welcomed the Republic of Armenia's official recognition of a Palestinian state on Friday afternoon.

The terror group wrote that it "considers it an additional and important step towards solidifying the international recognition of our people's rights and their aspirations to end the Nazi Zionist (Israeli) occupation of their land and establish their fully sovereign independent state with Jerusalem as its capital."

"We reiterate our call to the countries of the world to take similar steps in support of our people's struggle against the occupation and to isolate the criminal Zionist entity that continues to commit the genocide crime and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people," Hamas continued.