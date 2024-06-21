Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

three people killed, 10 wounded in supermarket shooting in Arkansas, US

By REUTERS
Updated: JUNE 22, 2024 05:53

A shooter opened fire at an Arkansas supermarket on Friday, killing three civilians and wounding 10 other people, including two police officers, Arkansas State Police said.

The suspect was also wounded in a shootout with police, Arkansas State Police Director Mike Hagar told reporters.

The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher store in Fordyce, Arkansas, the news outlet Arkansas Online reported, citing local law enforcement officials.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that 11 innocent civilians were shot, and three of those are deceased. Two law enforcement officers were [wounded] in the exchange of gunfire. The suspect was also shot and taken into custody," Hagar said and did not explain the circumstances of the shooting or take questions.

Fearing Hezbollah-Israel war, Kuwait calls citizens out of Lebanon
By MAARIV
06/22/2024 04:33 AM
Boeing's Starliner return to Earth delayed indefinitely
By REUTERS
06/22/2024 03:38 AM
Explosion reported 126 miles off the coast of Yemen's Aden, UKMTO says
By REUTERS
06/22/2024 12:02 AM
UAV attack targets truck in al Bukamal, eastern Syria near Iraq border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 11:07 PM
WHO says IDF ceasefires don't change the situation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 06:55 PM
Iran says Lebanon's Hezbollah can defend against Israel
By REUTERS
06/21/2024 06:26 PM
At the funeral for a fallen solider, father tells IDF to keep fighting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 04:00 PM
Hamas takes Armenian recognition of Palestine as a win against Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 03:56 PM
Israeli forces kill two wanted Palestinian individuals in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 03:03 PM
Former Israeli hostage speaks publicly for first time since release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 02:09 PM
IDF tank accidentally fires at southern Israel, vehicle hit by shrapnel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 01:19 PM
Large forest fire breaks out at Shoresh interchange on Highway 1
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 12:47 PM
Ukrainian military: We struck Russian oil refineries, military targets
By REUTERS
06/21/2024 11:40 AM
Explosive device found hidden under car in Lod, neutralized by police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 10:06 AM
Hostile aircraft intrusion sirens in Ein Hashlosha announced false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 09:50 AM