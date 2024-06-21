three people killed, 10 wounded in supermarket shooting in Arkansas, US

A shooter opened fire at an Arkansas supermarket on Friday, killing three civilians and wounding 10 other people, including two police officers, Arkansas State Police said.

The suspect was also wounded in a shootout with police, Arkansas State Police Director Mike Hagar told reporters.

The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher store in Fordyce, Arkansas, the news outlet Arkansas Online reported, citing local law enforcement officials.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that 11 innocent civilians were shot, and three of those are deceased. Two law enforcement officers were [wounded] in the exchange of gunfire. The suspect was also shot and taken into custody," Hagar said and did not explain the circumstances of the shooting or take questions.